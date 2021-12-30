Over 3,800 more Covid cases and four more deaths recorded in Wakefield

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield increased by 3,846 in the last six days, official figures show – and four more deaths were recorded.

A total of 70,561 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Wakefield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 29 (Wednesday), up from 66,715 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Wakefield now stands at 20,069 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 18,891.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 790,005 over the period, to 12,559,926.

There were also four more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest six-day period in Wakefield.

The dashboard shows 925 people had died in the area by December 29 (Wednesday) – up from 921 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 13,117 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Wakefield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 247,110 people had received both jabs by December 28 (Tuesday) – 77% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.