Paramedics from New Zealand and Australia recruited to boost struggling Yorkshire ambulance 999 crews

Newly qualified medics from the other side of the world are already helping ambulance crews in Leeds and Sheffield as part of a recruitment drive.

A report to councillors in Wakefield states that Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) is facing “some of the highest levels of operation pressures it has ever experienced.”

Sickness levels among YAS staff also continues to be higher than expected.

The report by YAS chief executive Rod Barnes states: “YAS continues to see some of the highest levels of operational pressures it has ever experienced, which is having a significant impact on its services and the communities it serves.

“Whilst many of the pressures previously experienced at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic have eased, there remains sustained pressure on health and care capacity and demand for services, and on staff, which have been felt across the whole Yorkshire and Humber region.

“YAS returned to its highest level of escalation (Level 4) at the beginning of October 2022, after only stepping down from this level in July, reflecting the unprecedented pressure on services.”

NHS England statistics continue to show high levels of demand across the country.

Ambulance services experienced their busiest month ever in October, answering 1,012,143 calls nationally.

The number of the most serious (category one) ambulance call outs in September was 69,458, up by a fifth compared to September 2019.

The summer was busiest ever for ambulance staff dealing with the most serious callouts.

Between April and September, YAS was taking around 3,200 calls per day on average, 16 per cent more than pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

The report also states that the mental health of ambulance staff and staff sickness is a concern.

It says: “Staff are being provided with dedicated mental health support to ensure they are given the support they need in what is an already challenging job.

“As front-line workers, staff have been offered both flu and Covid vaccinations, with good take-up from staff.

“However, the Trust continues to experience impact from Covid sickness and there continues to be a higher than expected level of staff sickness which is linked to the sustained high levels of demand faced by YAS.

Mr Barnes’ report says YAS has launched “new career pathways” to support staff development as part of longer-term plans to recruit and retain staff.

It adds: “In addition, the Trust has recruited newly qualified paramedics from New Zealand and Australia, as part of a pilot with Health Education England, with paramedics joining us in Leeds, as well as Sheffield.”

The report will be considered by members of Wakefield Council’s Adults Services, Public Health and the NHS Overview and Scrutiny Committee on December 8.

This week, members of two unions representing ambulance staff voted for strike action in England and Wales over an NHS pay dispute.Paramedics, call handlers and other staff at ten ambulance services, including YAS, have backed a walkout in the ballots run by Unison and the GMB.

