Patient who was told he 'may never walk again' praises specialist spinal injury team at Pinderfields Hospital

A man who was told he may never walk again, after breaking his neck in a fall at home, is back on his feet thanks to staff at a specialist spinal injuries unit at Pinderfields Hospital.

Veterinary surgeon Syed Abbas, from Leeds, had gone into his garage on November 28 last year to get some toys out of storage before a visit from his grandchildren.

While trying to reachthe box, he slipped, falling five feet onto the concrete floor.

The 70-year-old was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance, where he got an MRI scan.

Syed Abbas with staff from the Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre at Pinderfields Hospital.

Syed said: “I had broken my neck in three places and had a partial spinal cord injury. My right side was totally paralysed, and I was left totally dependent on the staff and my family to do everything for me.”

Syed was taken into surgery on December 4, and began physio in Leeds, before he was transferred to the specialist spinal unit at Pinderfields Hospital on December 18.

The Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre is a purpose built, 34-bed centre with dedicated rehabilitation facilities including a fully equipped gymnasium, sports hall and occupational therapy rooms in the hospital.

“On the day I arrived at the unit, I couldn’t stand up. I was told I would be here for three to five months, but I was determined that I would make it home quicker, and that I would walk again.” Syed continued.

He began his programme of regular physiotherapy sessions four days a week but did additional sessions on his own whenever he could.

He also had a weekly hydrotherapy session in the unit’s specialist pool.

“Both the staff and the facilities at the unit are top class, and I cannot thank them enough for what they did for me. They put a lot of work into me, as they do for all their patients.

"They are wonderful people and looked after us all with such care and enthusiasm.”

As he pledged, Syed succeeded in reducing his stay at the unit from the three to five months predicted to just 41 days.

With support from occupational therapists to ensure everything he needed was in place, he returned home earlier this month.

Never one to shy away from a challenge, Syed already has some ambitious plans for the coming months.

Sharing his plans, he said: “Both of my hands are still numb, but they are improving day by day.

"I did a lot of long distance running before my accident, and my next aim is to run the Leeds 10k with my children in June this year.

“We are going to do it to raise money for SURF – the charity that supports patients in the spinal unit by putting on events and outings. I also hope to give something back by volunteering on the unit in any way I can.”

Dr Ram Hariharan, consultant and clinical lead at the YRSIC said: “Spinal cord injuries, whether as a result of accident or illness, are life-changing injuries.

"“I am thrilled that Syed is doing so well and look forward to having him on the unit as a volunteer in the future. His positive outlook brings such a wonderful energy, that it will be a joy to have him around.”