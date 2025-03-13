People in Wakefield urged not to be caught out by the ‘silent thief of sight’

Hundreds of people living in Wakefield are at risk of having their vision ‘stolen’ by a condition often dubbed as the ‘silent thief of sight’.

As part of World Glaucoma Week (9-15 March), sight-saving eye clinic Newmedica Wakefield is highlighting the dangers of going blind from glaucoma – one of the largest causes of blindness in the world – due to its gradual onset.

According to the RNIB, 3,840 people in Wakefield are estimated to be living with glaucoma. This is expected to rise to 4,570 by 2032.

Glaucoma usually occurs when naturally occurring fluid inside the eye does not drain properly, leading to a build-up of pressure. This can then cause damage to the optic nerve and nerve fibres from the retina, in most cases without any symptoms.

But although the condition cannot be reversed, it can be managed – so early detection is key.

Mr David Richards, Consultant Ophthalmologist and Clinical Partner at Newmedica Wakefield, said: ‘There are several factors which can increase your risk of developing glaucoma, such as a family history of the disease.

‘Other risk factors would include those who have black-African or Asian heritage as well as those who have higher levels of short sightedness.

‘Of course, age also needs to be considered because two in every 100 people over the age of 40 are affected with the condition.’

Newmedica Wakefield, which is based on Barnsley Road, is committed to helping the NHS reduce its waiting lists. It offers a range of ophthalmology services such as cataract and eyelid surgery, as well as YAG laser treatment, which is a method for treating some cases of glaucoma and rare instances when cloudiness occurs following cataracts surgery.

More than 64 million people around the world live with glaucoma – but regular eye checks will ensure it can be caught before too much damage is done.

Mr Richards added: ‘Many people don’t realise there is anything wrong with their sight, which is why regular eye tests are essential.

‘The good news is that glaucoma can generally be treated effectively if detected early and, in most cases, daily eye drops can halt the deterioration.

‘Symptoms can vary depending on what type of glaucoma people have – either chronic or acute.

‘With the most common form of glaucoma, visual loss is initially very subtle, affecting mainly the peripheral vision rather than central, which can make it harder to notice.

‘Most people are not even aware there is any visual loss because of the way the eyes’ visual fields overlap to compensate for one another.

‘Some forms of glaucoma are more rapid with a sudden painful build-up of pressure in the eye, producing blurred vision and haloes around lights, but they are less common.’

For further information about Newmedica Wakefield, visit www.newmedica.co.uk/clinics/wakefield/, or call 01924 601531.