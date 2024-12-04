Pinderfields and Dewsbury hospitals limit visitors to protect patients from Norovirus

Visiting restrictions are in place at Pinderfields Hospital and Dewsbury and District Hospital to protect patients from the winter vomiting bug, Norovirus.

Full visiting restrictions are in place at Gate 45a at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and Dewsbury and District Hospital.

And members of the public are being urged not to attend A&E unless it’s an emergency.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s website says: “To help keep our patients, visitors and staff safe, and to help control the spread of norovirus, we have taken the decision to put full visiting restrictions in place at Dewsbury and District Hospital and Gate 45a at Pinderfields Hospital with immediate effect.

“Visitors can still visit their loved ones on affected wards where they are receiving end of life care, or the person visiting is the patient’s carer.

“Thank you for helping us to keep our patients and staff safe.”

People with symptoms of Norovirus, should stay off school or work until they have not been sick or had diarrhoea for at least two days, according to the NHS website.

What are the symptoms of norovirus?

Symptoms of norovirus can come on quickly, with the virus having an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours. Also known as the winter vomiting bug, it can cause symptoms including vomiting, diarrhoea, a high temperature, headache and aches and pains.

Most people will make a full recovery in two to three days, the children and elderly can be more vulnerable and it’s important to make sure that they stay hydrated to prevent the risk of dehydration.

Due to how contagious norovirus is, if you suspect you have norovirus it’s not advised to attend accident and emergency services (A&E), or your GP if you have symptoms of norovirus unless you have been advised to do so by a healthcare professional. If you have concerns about your symptoms you can phone your GP or call NHS 111.

It’s also not advised to visit family and friends in hospital or to attend hospital if you are unwell as you can spread the virus, if you have symptoms of norovirus and have a scheduled hospital appointment contact your care provider to let them know about your symptoms and to find out about how to reschedule.

Is norovirus contagious?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that can easily spread between people. It can be caught from close contact with someone who has norovirus, touching surfaces or objects that have norovirus on them and then touching your mouth or eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone with norovirus.

If you have norovirus you should stay off school or work until you have not vomited or had diarrhoea for at least two days to prevent spreading the virus.

To help prevent catching norovirus wash your hands with soap and warm water, alcohol hand gels do not kill norovirus cannot offer you protection.

If someone in your home has norovirus wash any contaminated clothing and bed linen at 60°C, remember to wear disposable gloves to prevent catching the virus yourself and use bleach-based household cleaners to help disinfect surfaces.