Kirsten McCully, Healthcare Scientist (Cardiology) and Joshua Pickles, an Echocardiography Training Programme trainee.

The Cardiac Services team at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has now been endorsed to deliver the Echocardiography Training Programme - a new milestone for the service.

The endorsement was given when the team successfully achieved reaccreditation from the National School of Healthcare Science (NSHCS) to continue delivering their Scientist Training Programme (STP) in Cardiac Science.

Originally accredited to deliver the STP in 2015, the department’s status is reviewed every five years.

Motivated by their success, the team sought and secured the Echocardiography Training Programme (ETP) endorsement — which is now also valid for five years.

Both the STP and ETP are nationally funded and highly competitive postgraduate training programmes, requiring applicants to hold a science degree with a minimum 2:1 classification.

The ETP runs for 18 months and the STP for three years, offering structured, practical training in cardiac investigations without the need for another degree.

Training is delivered across the Trust’s three hospital sites in Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury and at the Wakefield Community Diagnostic Centre.

So far, four STP students have completed their training within the department, and the team is currently hosting its first ETP trainee.

Former STP student Kirsten McCully, who specialised in echocardiography, reflected on her experience.

She said: ““Knowing I was learning within a qualified department was encouraging, as I recognised my training met a nationally high standard and the focus was always set on providing high quality patient care.

"This motivated me to strive for excellence within my own professional practice throughout my training and as I began work following my graduation”.