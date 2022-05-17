Pinderfields Hospital A&E car park closed for six months for upgrade work

Work started at Pinderfields Hospital in March this year to enable the Trust to enhance some areas of the hospital.

A temporary ‘decant ward’ is currently being constructed next to the A&E department which will initially be configured as a 16-bed facility.

It will take around one year to build and means that the A&E car park will be temporarily closed for an initial six-month period (until approximately September 2022).

After that, a proportion of the car park will re-open, followed by the remaining car parking spaces in Spring 2023.

Mid Yorks Hospital Trust said the upgrade works will provide them with a high-quality infrastructure with improved safety and efficiency to enable the hospital to deliver care more effectively to patients.

Whilst the car park remains closed, the Trust are advising patients to do the following:

* Use the ‘emergency A&E drop off area’ located at the front of the A&E entrance which is for patients needing urgent / immediate care. This includes patients who need to access th Children’s Assessment Unit urgently.

* The emergency drop off area is signposted as you enter the hospital grounds.

* Access the A&E department through the main hospital entrance. When inside the building, please turn left, through the doors labelled ‘Emergency Department’ and follow the signs on the corridor walls which will direct you to A&E. Also use this route to exit A&E.

*If you need assistance or a wheelchair, please ask the volunteers team who are located on the left-hand side as you come in.

Following this, upgrade and maintenance work will take place in ICU and Haematology during 2023.