Pinderfields Hospital announces relocation of burns unit as transformation of ward continues

By Kara McKune
Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:10 GMT
The Regional Burns service has moved back to Gate 29 following a temporary relocation.placeholder image
The Regional Burns service has moved back to Gate 29 following a temporary relocation.
The Regional Burns service at Pinderfields has moved back to its original ward following a temporary relocation.

It has moved back to Gate 29 from Gate 38A, following a period of maintenence work at the hospital.

Gate 38A was a temporary 16-bed facility that was constructed next to the Emergency Department to accommodate patients whilst maintenance and other upgrade works are undertaken in the ICU and Haematology department.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regional Burns is the last service to be relocated to Gate 38A in its initial 16-bed configuration.

Once the upgrade is complete, the ward will be reconfigured into a 40-bed ward, with work continuing until early 2027.

Related topics:ICU
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice