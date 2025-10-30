Pinderfields Hospital announces relocation of burns unit as transformation of ward continues
The Regional Burns service at Pinderfields has moved back to its original ward following a temporary relocation.
It has moved back to Gate 29 from Gate 38A, following a period of maintenence work at the hospital.
Gate 38A was a temporary 16-bed facility that was constructed next to the Emergency Department to accommodate patients whilst maintenance and other upgrade works are undertaken in the ICU and Haematology department.
Regional Burns is the last service to be relocated to Gate 38A in its initial 16-bed configuration.
Once the upgrade is complete, the ward will be reconfigured into a 40-bed ward, with work continuing until early 2027.