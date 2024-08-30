Pinderfields Hospital announces relocation of intensive care unit as transformation of ward continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Intensive Care Unit at Pinderfields has moved back to its original ward following a temporary relocation.

It has moved back to Gate 30 from Gate 38A, following a period of maintenence work at the hospital.

Gate 38A was a temporary 16-bed facility that was constructed next to the Emergency Department to accommodate patients whilst maintenance and other upgrade works are undertaken in the ICU and Haematology department.

Once the upgrade is complete, the ward will be reconfigured into a 40-bed ward, with work continuing until early 2027.