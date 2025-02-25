Pinderfields Hospital announces temporary relocation of Children's Burn Unit

The Children's Burn Unit at Pinderfields Hospital has been temporarily relocated as maintenance work takes place.

The unit has moved from Gate 46 to Gate 38A on floor D for approximately one month, as upgrade and maintenance works take place within the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “If you are planning to visit the Children’s Burns Unit, please be aware and understand that there may be some temporary disruption.

"Wayfinding signage is in place to direct you to Gate 38A.

"Relevant patients and relatives will be made aware of this move.”

Gate 38A has been configured as a 16-bed facility to allow the ventilation and other upgrade works to be undertaken on a number of gates, including Gate 46.

Following the completion of the works, the ward will be reconfigured into a 40-bed ward allowing further works to proceed in the remaining gates, continuing over the next few years until early 2027.