Pinderfields Hospital announces temporary relocation of Respiratory service

The Respiratory service at Pinderfields Hospital has been temporarily relocated as maintenance work continues to take place.

The unit has moved from Gate 11 to to Gate 38A on floor D, starting from today (June 17), as upgrade and maintenance works take place within the hospital.

The Respiratory service will be located on Gate 38A for approximately two months.

A spokesperson for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: "If you are planning to visit Respiratory, please be aware and understand that there may be some temporary disruption.

"Wayfinding signage is in place to direct you to Gate 38A.”

Gate 38A has been configured as a 16-bed facility to allow the ventilation and other upgrade works to be undertaken on a number of gates, including Gate 11.

Following the completion of these works, the ward will be reconfigured into a 40-bed ward allowing further works to proceed in the remaining gates, continuing over the next few years until early 2027.