Pinderfields Hospital plants 20 orchard trees in grounds to support 'crucial' mental health charity

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust have planted 20 trees outside Pinderfields Hospital to support environmental sustainability and mental health awareness.

In partnership with the Doctors in Distress charity, which is dedicated to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of healthcare professionals, the Trust has planted 20 orchard trees and a memorial rowan tree on hospital grounds.

The orchard trees are planted near the entrance to the hospital, and aim to provide “a lasting legacy of hope and support for years to come”, whilst the memorial tree is situated near the Eye Centre.

Mark Braden, Chief Infrastructure Officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “Orchard trees are deeply symbolic of growth, renewal, and the nurturing of life.

"By planting these trees, we aim to create a peaceful, restorative space for patients, staff, and visitors to enjoy.

“The orchard will not only enhance the beauty of the hospital grounds but will also offer accessible fruit to the hospital community, reinforcing the principles of health and wellbeing.”

The orchard will feature a variety of tree species, including cherry, damson, gage, medlar, plum, and quince.

Mark continued: “The Doctors in Distress charity plays a crucial role in providing mental health support to healthcare professionals who are often under immense pressure.

“Through this orchard planting initiative, we aim to raise awareness about the vital importance of mental health support for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.”

In addition to the planting of the trees, MY Hospitals Charity, who fund initiatives that improve both the physical and emotional wellbeing of patients, staff, and visitors within the Trust, has funded a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion.

The plaque will be placed at the memorial tree, serving as a reminder of the significance of mental health and wellbeing in the healthcare profession.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: “We are thrilled to support Doctors in Distress through this symbolic and practical initiative.

"The orchard trees will serve as a beautiful and calming space for our hospital community, and we hope they will stand as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of everyone who walks through our doors, whether they are patients, staff, or visitors.”