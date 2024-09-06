Pinderfields Hospital pond scheme will be part of green plan for patients and for Wakefield

A new set-up of ponds planned for the grounds of a Wakefield hospital is part of a green scheme for the city.

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has submitted a planning application to establish a wetland complex near Pinderfields Hospital.

Peter Leighton-Jones, head of sustainability at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: "As part of our commitment to creating a healthier future, this wildlife pond complex will play a vital role in enhancing local biodiversity and supporting habitat connectivity.

"By integrating this natural space within our hospital grounds, we're not only contributing to local nature recovery networks but also providing a tranquil environment where patients, staff and visitors can experience the proven benefits of greenspace exposure.

"Reconnecting with nature is crucial for both physical and mental wellbeing, and this initiative reflects our dedication to holistic health and sustainability."

Wakefield Civic Society wrote to the council in support of the application.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “With all the new building we have seen around the city centre in recent years, our remaining green spaces are more precious than ever.

"Anything that can be done to help improve the biodiversity of the area is very welcome and introducing a water feature such as what is planned here should certainly help with that once it has been given time to mature.

"We very much hope that the feature will be permanent.”

The NHS trust said the project represented its commitment to both its environmental concerns and, if approved, would seek funding from third parties to make the project work.

It said the presence of green spaces had been scientifically linked to enhanced physical and mental health, offering patients and staff a natural retreat that promotes healing and wellbeing.

The decision to install a wildlife pond complex at our hospital stems from our broader sustainability goals, emphasising the importance of local biodiversity and ecological balance.

By creating a series of interconnected ponds, the trust said it aim to support a diverse range of local wildlife, contributing to the broader habitat connectivity essential for thriving ecosystems.

The plan also includes constructing perimeter fencing using logs from trees which are being felled in the hospital grounds as part of a management programme.