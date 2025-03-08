This year, Pinderfields Hospital celebrates its 125th birthday. To mark this landmark anniversary, the hospital shared its plans for the future and how healthcare is being transformed by innovative technologies.

This year, the Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust introduced new AI technology to its hospitals which is helping to diagnose conditions more accurately.

The technology – Annalise.AI – provides automated support for the interpretation of chest X-rays via a “secondary capture image”.

It can detect up to 124 findings, including lung cancer and acute infections, and Pinderfields Hospital is currently utilising it for 84 findings.

Pinderfields Hospital has shared how technology has been transforming healthcare in recent years, as well as plans to become a university hospital with a healthcare campus in the future. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Although the clinical teams are responsible for medical decisions, the technology “provides an additional layer of information” and supports staff in their clinical decision-making.

Robotic-assisted surgery is another technological area the hospital is investing in, with two robots currently being used for an increasing number of procedures.

In 2023, the hospital reported its first robotic-assisted gynaecology operation had successfully been carried out.

Robotic-assisted surgery benefits patients with a faster recovery time, a smaller area of skin incision, and reduced surgery times. It also causes fewer muscular skeletal issues for surgeons and frees up clinical teams to support other areas of the service.

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, started working at Pinderfields Hospital in 2000 as a junior doctor.

Developments in technology at Pinderfields are also helping to prevent residents from having to travel in order to access healthcare. Following a fundraising appeal launched in 2022, Pinderfields will open its new MRI suite later this year, which will allow children to have scans at the hospital rather than having to travel to Leeds or Sheffield.

MRI scanners can assist in many areas, including neurosurgical intervention and cancer diagnosis.

Pinderfields’ existing MRI machine was installed in 2011, and as well as demand for MRI scans increasing each year, the Trust had said the “machine’s technology and capacity” was “becoming stretched.”

The new suite will house a new generation 3.0 Tesla MRI (Phillips) scanner.

Richard Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, has seen Pinderfields transform since he started working there in 2000 as a 23-year-old junior doctor.

Opened in 2011, the current Pinderfields building is vastly different from Richard’s early days at the hospital.

Remembering the old building, he said: “The hospital was a maze of old Victorian buildings and temporary huts connected by seemingly endless corridors.

“We walked a lot every day and responding to a cardiac arrest bleep often meant a long run across the hospital.”

In contrast to the Trust’s current electronic patient record system and digital-first strategy, Richard recalls the days when everything was done with pen and paper, and papers had to be carried across the hospital to request an X-ray or consult with a specialist consultant.

Looking to the hospital’s future, Richard added: “Today, as Chief Medical Officer, I reflect with pride on these changes.

“It is amazing to think that my 25 years here are just a small part of the time the people of Wakefield and the surrounding district have been cared for at this site.

“Looking ahead, I hope Pinderfields will become a University Hospital with a healthcare campus linked to the University of Leeds and other local universities.

“A place where we continue to strive to provide excellent care, even when that can be challenging at times, but also a place where research and innovation thrive, creating jobs, improving lives and making an impact by helping others learn from what we do well.

“As Pinderfields continues to change, I am committed to respecting its legacy while building a future that embraces new technology and treatments to help those that need our help most.

“But no matter how the hospital changes or what technology we have, it is the people who work here and receive care – some of whom I met 25 years ago – who make Pinderfields what it is.

“Our staff often share both the worst and the best moments of our patient’s lives.

“These are my memories, whether patients or colleagues, and they have all taught me along the way.

“Thank you for that privilege.”