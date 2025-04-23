Pinderfields Hospital's security team wins national award for new training initiative
The team, who cover Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospital, won the Outstanding Training Initiative award for their innovative Violence and Aggression Reduction Training programme at the prestigious awards - which took place in Birmingham on April 8.
The training initiative, which began as a pilot in 2022, was developed in-house by the security team after identifying the need for a more tailored approach to supporting staff in difficult situations.
Following an 18-month trial, the programme was formally rolled out to the Trust’s three hospitals.
The training raises awareness of how to address and de-escalate both verbal and physical conflict, while supporting staff to understand the behaviours and emotions of others, particularly those experiencing trauma in hospitals, which can often be naturally stressful environments.
The training also aims to give staff the skills and confidence to manage challenging situations in a safe and compassionate way.
Mark Braden, Chief Infrastructure Officer at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and the team should be incredibly proud of their work.
“Winning this award, which spans a wide range of sectors beyond just the NHS, highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of our training programme. It’s clear that this initiative is making a significant impact, not only within our Trust but also setting a benchmark for others to follow.
“The dedication and expertise of our security team are instrumental in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our staff, patients, and visitors. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and commitment to excellence.”
The Violence and Aggression Reduction Training has so far trained over 2,000 staff, with results showing the programme is having a positive impact across the Trust.
The team also works closely with external partners, including the police, and attend regular violence and aggression meetings to keep the training in line with current trends and risks.
Judges praised the teams’ methodical approach, with excellent results and clear links to the wider organisational strategy, making it a “textbook case of Workplace Violence Reduction”.
