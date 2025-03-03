As Pinderfields Hospital celebrates its 125th anniversary, the Express looks back at the inspiring stories from people whose lives have been transformed by the care provided by the hospital.

One former patient, Sara Williamson from Horbury, has praised the “wonderful” staff at the hospital after receiving emergency bowel surgery.

Sara was referred to A&E last June where a CT scan revealed a bowel obstruction which was at risk of perforating, putting pressure on her vital organs.

After successful emergency bowel surgery, Sara said: “My surgeon was fantastic, and he spelt out all the risks as I do have heart and liver issues from the side effects of chemotherapy.

Pinderfields Hospital is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Photo: Scott Merrylees

“The anaesthetist was most reassuring about their concerns around my heart and showed due diligence and provided me with reassurance.”

“The staff on Gate 37 are all wonderful. There was a professional and family feel, where nothing seemed too much trouble,” she added.

Bowel obstructions can be fatal if left untreated, and prevent food and liquid moving through the intestines.

Following her care at Pinderfields, Sara was able to recover at home.

(Left to right) Kelly Simpson, Sharon Jones-Stanley, Taylor Simpson, Amelia Kent, Matthew Kent, Helen Holland. The family raised money for a cold cot at Pinderfields following their experience of stillbirth.

Last April, a Wakefield couple shared their experience of stillbirth at the hospital.

Taylor Simpson and Matthew Kent’s son, Isaac, was born sleeping on July 1, 2023. A cold cot at the hospital – a portable cooling device which preserves a body’s appearance – allowed the bereaved family more time with Isaac.

The family decided to raise money to donate an additional cold cot to the hospital.

Taylor said: “I carried Isaac to 39 weeks and two days when my whole life changed forever as I heard those dreadful words, ‘there's no heartbeat’.”

Residents at Sherwood Court raised money for the MY MRI Appeal.

“Our little angel was born on 1 July 2023, weighing 8lb 4oz. He had the most beautiful locks of hair which shocked us all as Amelia didn’t have any until she was around two years old.

“When he was born, we promised him that we would get a cold cot in his memory as, without the one we used, we wouldn't have had the precious time with Isaac that we were able to. For this, we are forever thankful to the Lucian family who donated one.

“On the day of Isaac's funeral, we asked for contributions towards a cold cot instead of flowers, and we decided that we needed to do something more for him and raise more awareness around baby loss. “My mum organised a raffle for baby loss awareness week which had over 50 prizes kindly donated by friends, family and colleagues. She also hosted a bake sale and a raffle and in total we raised £3160 which all went to Abigail's footsteps for a cold cot.

“Left over baby blankets from our raffle were also donated to the bereavement room at Pinderfields. We had candles, wristbands, pens and keyrings that we provided for a memorial service for bereaved families at the hospital.”

Since then, the family have now donated a second cold cot to the hospital.

In February 2024, residents of Sherwood Court extra care housing scheme raised money for the hospital’s appeal to develop a radiology diagnostic suite and house a 3.0 Tesla MRI Machine.

Residents played bingo, hosted coffee mornings and held raffles to raise £1,200 for the MY MRI Appeal.

Sherwood Court resident, Dean Whitaker, said: “We have just been absolutely ecstatic about how everyone has got together to make this wonderful thing happen.

“Being able to give back to a great cause like Pinderfields Hospital, which everybody here at Sherwood Court uses, has been very humbling for us all.”

Another patient shared how a psychology programme at Pinderfields helped him manage ICU-related distress.

Paul was admitted to intensive care and put into a coma after feeling unwell in December 2022.

He was diagnosed with flu, pneumonia and respiratory failure, and was in hospital for nearly four months.

After suffering numerous complications and setbacks, Paul was eventually physically well enough to go home – but the experience had impacted his mental health.

Paul said: “I was in hospital for almost four months, and jumped at the chance when they said I was ready to go home.

“But around ten weeks after I left hospital, I started to suffer from terrifying flashbacks and nightmares.

“My physiotherapist mentioned there was a psychology programme at Pinderfields for patients who had been in intensive care, and I was referred for treatment.”

Paul was able to deal with his ICU-related distress through working with a senior clinical psychologist at Pinderfields.

“And after 24 weeks of seeing my therapist, I finally went my first week without a nightmare.

“We need more understanding for patients that come out of ICU. It’s not just the physical side that needs treating, the mental side can be just as bad,” he added.

Louise Dougill from Wakefield praised the hospital for the care she received after being diagnosed with breast cancer at 47 years old.

Following a mastectomy in 2022, Louise received a specialist form of autologous breast reconstruction – which uses the patients’ own tissues to recreate a breast – known as DIEP (deep inferior epigastric perforator) reconstruction.

“When I received my cancer diagnosis, my life was turned upside down.

"I quickly found myself in a blur, having endless scans, biopsies and consultations at Pinderfields breast clinic.

“The breast care nurses provided phenomenal support during my visits and when it was decided that a mastectomy was essential, I met with Consultant Plastic Surgeon Mr Lymperopoulos and Breast Reconstruction Nurse Specialist Sarah Bamfield to discuss my options for reconstruction.

"During this meeting I felt like the weight of the world had been lifted a little, as they answered all my difficult questions with warmth and compassion.

“I opted for immediate DIEP reconstruction, which went well and I was able to go home a mere day and a half after major surgery.

"I was delighted and the care I received was first class – I can’t emphasise enough how the team’s positive, calming and knowledgeable approach has been critical in my ongoing recovery, emotional wellbeing and resilience.

"I am thankful that my cancer journey has been handled by this team of superstars at Pinderfields.”