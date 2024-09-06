To mark International Spinal Cord Injury Day, European medallist Saffron Cresswell, who is currently a patient at the Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre at Pinderfields Hospital, shared her story.

23-year-old Saffron was competing in the Bramham Horse Trials at Bramham Park on June 8, when she fell off her horse during the cross-country phase of the competition.

“When I fell, I instantly knew that something was very wrong. I couldn’t feel my legs.” Saffron said.

The European medallist was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance and went straight into theatre for surgery.

European medallist, Saffron Cresswell, before her injury.

“I had broken my back and squashed my spinal cord,” continued Saffron. “After surgery I was in ICU for about a week before I was transferred here to the regional spinal centre at Pinderfields Hospital.”

The Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre (YRSIC), in Wakefield, is a 34-bed centre with dedicated rehabilitation facilities including a fully equipped gymnasium and occupational therapy rooms.

Around 120 patients from across Yorkshire are admitted to the state-of-the-art centre after suffering a spinal cord injury each year.

Saffron continued: “I was initially advised to remain on bed rest four or five weeks, to promote healing of my injured spinal cord.

The Yorkshire Regional Spinal Injuries Centre, at Pinderfields, is a purpose built, 34-bed centre with dedicated rehabilitation facilities including a fully equipped gymnasium, sports hall, hydrotherapy pool, conditioning suite, and occupational therapy rooms.

"After five weeks, I was able to get into a wheelchair and get properly going with my rehabilitation programme.”

Now three months on from her devastating accident, Saffron is working hard doing extra physio sessions and making plans for the future.

“It’s going really well so far,” she said.

“There are so many things to think about, that I would never have considered before my accident, so that is taking some time to get used to.

“I’m very lucky to have support from the charity BE Support Trust, and from friends and family who are fundraising for me so I can continue the rehab once I’m home.

"I know rehabilitation is an ongoing process that will never really stop.”

Saffron shared that despite its difficulties, she is not allowing her injury to define her.

“I always knew what I wanted to do – so to suddenly be in a position where I have to rethink that is strange,” she said.

“It is really inspirational to see people who have gone through similar experiences and have come out the other side and are living life to the full – even if it’s a different life than the one they planned to have. It’s really empowering to see.”

Saffron shared her story in honour of Spinal Cord Injury Day, which takes place every September 5 and highlights the challenges faced by individuals living with spinal cord injuries.

Dr Ram Hariharan, consultant, and clinical lead at the YRSIC said: “It is important to raise awareness about spinal cord injuries that can be life changing and affect people of all ages.

“The impact of the condition is not just on the person with the injury, but also on their families and the wider society. It can be caused by accidents, like in Saffron’s case, but it can also happen due to many other medical causes such as infections or tumours, which many people may not be aware of.

“Life does not end with spinal cord injury; it is the beginning of a new life - a new normal life.”