Plans to create safer routes to schools in Ackworth and Normanton take a step forward

A funding boost from Active Travel England will help to create safer routes to schools across Wakefield.

Safer routes to schools and improvements to greenways and towpaths are amongst plans to boost active travel in Wakefield, and across West Yorkshire.

The plans are part of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s ongoing initiative to get more people walking, wheeling and cycling in the region.

The Combined Authority recently received a £12.8 million funding boost from Active Travel England – and now regional leaders have approved the schemes it will be used for.

Projects include creating safer routes to school, that will be implemented in Ackworth and Normanton, as well as better walking and cycling access to schools in Leeds.

As well as delivering projects and campaigns to encourage uptake of walking, wheeling and cycling, the investment will also be used to develop schemes for future funding bids to government.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “Choosing walking and cycling for short, everyday journeys has a lasting impact on people’s health, wellbeing and the environment.

“These schemes will benefit people across the region by making active travel a more attractive option and encouraging them to get out and about.

“This is a really important part of creating a better-connected West Yorkshire that works for everyone.”

There are plans to take the Active Travel Fund even further as part of a long-term vision for developing more walking and cycling networks across the region –which is backed up by a recent active travel pledge signed by Tracy Brabin alongside 11 other mayors.

The pledge involves transforming the school run by delivering high-quality, safer routes across the country and creating a national active travel network.