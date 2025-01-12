Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pontefract care home celebrated staff with its first appreciation awards ceremony in January.

Awards including for the best smile, best team player, and 100 per cent attendance were distributed among staff at the Priory Gardens care home.

The ceremony – the first of its kind at the home – recognised the efforts of staff to care for Priory Gardens residents.

The home manager and area director presented a total of 15 awards and thanked staff for their hard work over the last year.

Members of the Priory Gardens care home team together. Photo: HC-One Homes

Home Manager, Allison Gill, said: “It was great to recognise the tremendous work we as a team have achieved at Priory Gardens. It is extremely important to award those who have shown exceptional dedication and tireless hard work.

“Each act of care, no matter how small, leaves a lasting impact and ensures our residents experience the comfort, dignity, and respect they deserve. The team’s efforts shape a place of true warmth and compassion, and they make a profound difference in the lives of those we care for, every single day."

Sino Abraham, Deputy Care Home Manager, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon, and it was lovely to see so many staff attend our first staff appreciation day. We have a magnificent team who are so supportive and made the event such a success.

He added: “We also want to embrace the achievements and efforts of those who have gone above and beyond in their roles, helping to make Priory Gardens a special place for all, especially for our residents.”

Priory Gardens, on Lady Balk Lane, is a purpose-built home with 71 beds which offers residential, nursing and residential dementia care.