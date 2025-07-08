Pontefract GP surgery told to improve by Care Quality Commission

A doctors surgery in Pontefract has been handed an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’ by the health watchdog and told to come up with an action plan.

Drs. Sreelatha and Thachankary, also known as Stuart Road Surgery, was given the rating in the categories of “safe” and “well led”.

The latest inspection followed a previous report in which safety was called into question.

In the latest report, the CQC said: “At this assessment, the rating remains the same, we identified that the practice still needed further improvement regarding medicines management reviewing and supporting patients with long-term conditions and embed improvements.

Stuart Road Surgery. Picture by Google

"The practice was in breach of legal regulation in relation to safe care and treatment and fit and proper persons employed.

"We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.”

At the previous assessment the surgery was rated “good” in the well led category, but that rating fell to “requires improvement” following the latest inspection.

The new report said: “At this assessment, the rating has changed, and we have rated this key question as requires improvement.

"The practice was in breach of legal regulation in good governance. We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.

"The practice did not always have clear responsibilities, roles, systems of accountability or good governance.

"Staff shared that communication could be improved, and there were inconsistencies within the leadership and governance structure.

"The practice did not always act on information about risk, performance and outcomes, or share this securely with others when appropriate.

"There were gaps in some systems and process which required further embedding to ensure consistency and resilience, in particular, recruitment processes, the oversight of all training and staff competencies.”

It was rated “good” in the three remaining categories of effective, caring and responsive.

With regard to the effective category, the CQC said: The practice made sure that patients received effective care and treatment by assessing and reviewing their health, care, wellbeing and communication needs.

"The practice shared examples of how they had supported patients who required additional help with the digitalisation of some services.”

Caring and responsive were not assessed at the inspection and the ratings were retained.

The Express has contacted the surgery for comment.