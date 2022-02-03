Pontefract man's 10 year fertility battle behind mammoth Everest trek

Ciaran Hannington’s 10-year fertility battle is his inspiration for tackling the mammoth challenge of trekking to Everest base camp.

Plus, he wants to give back to the charity Fertility Network who support everyone facing fertility struggles.

Ciaran, 35, from Pontefract, said: "I don’t want other men to feel as terribly low as I did.

"Fertility Network UK is a charity very close to my heart and, when I found out about this challenge, I jumped at the chance to raise awareness of male infertility while also raising money for Fertility Network."

Ciaran and his wife started trying for a baby in 2010. They knew it could be more difficult for them to conceive as his wife has polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

However, after a couple of years of trying, tests showed male factor problems too, a low sperm count, and problems with sperm morphology and motility.

"I wasn’t expecting any issues," Ciaran said. "It was the first I’d heard of it, I was in a bit of a shock for a while."

Because of this, Ciaran and his wife had to use ICSI, intra cytoplasmic sperm injection, and Ciaran also made a number of lifestyle changes, including cutting out alcohol, in order to improve his sperm count and function.

Success finally came and the couple now have two children, but it took seven rounds of IVF over 10 years, with the couple experiencing two miscarriages.

The journey took a heavy toll on Ciaran.

He said: "I found my mental health deteriorating. Although friends and family tried to help, it was hard for them to understand what we were going through."

Counselling helped Ciaran, as did finding Fertility Network’s HIMfertility male-only support group.

HIMfertility meets online once a month and is open to all men struggling with fertility issues, either their own or their partner’s.

"During our first four IVF cycles I was reluctant to discuss my issues with anyone, despite wanting to so much. I didn’t feel there was a safe place to do so, and I was worried about what others might think and say.

"The HIMfertility group is a safe, friendly and open space for men to share their thoughts, feelings and concerns about their own fertility journey.

"The group is set up in such a way that if you just want to sit and listen you can. Despite my wife already being pregnant with our daughter, I found the HIMfertility support group allowed me to process my own experiences even more, while also sharing them with others.

"Male infertility is on the increase, men need to know it’s ok to talk about it and they don’t have to suffer in silence."