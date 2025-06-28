Pontefract mum takes on Yorkshire Three Peaks to fund second chemo cold cap

Exactly one year on since receiving a life-changing cancer diagnosis, Fiona Price took on tied up her walking boots to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

The inspiring challenge not only celebrated her remarkable recovery, but aims to raise £10,000 for a second cold cap machine at Pontefract Hospital’s Chemotherapy Day Unit.

A cold cap is a device used during chemotherapy to reduce or prevent hair loss.

It works by cooling the scalp and reduces the amount of chemotherapy drugs reaching hair follicles, which can help minimise or prevent hair loss during cancer treatment.

Fiona with her friends and family.

Fiona was diagnosed with grade 3 aggressive, triple-negative breast cancer just two weeks after returning to work from maternity leave and shortly after her daughter’s first birthday.

Her year of treatment included 13 weeks of chemotherapy and immunotherapy, a double mastectomy, and full lymph node clearance.

Thanks to the amazing work of cancer staff at the hospital, she was delighted to be given the all-clear on Christmas Eve.

Throughout her treatment, one thing that made a profound difference to Fiona’s mental wellbeing was access to a cold cap machine, which helped her retain 80 per cent of her hair.

Fiona and James.

Fiona said: “Being able to keep my hair helped me feel just a little more like myself. It gave me a small sense of control and normality in the midst of something so frightening.”

Now, Fiona is on a mission to give that same chance to others by helping to buy a second cold cap machine for the Chemotherapy Day Unit by fundraising

for MY Hospitals Charity.

Fiona is incredibly grateful for the support of her family who have joined her in a series of fundraising efforts.

Fiona is fundraising to buy a second cold cap for Pontefract Hospital.

Her husband, James, ran 5K every day in May and plans to take on a Triple HYROX by the end of this year.

Her mum, Angela McCormack, also swam the distance of the English Channel at her local pool and her sister completed the Race for Life, all in support of the same cause.

The family hopes to reach their £10,000 target before Fiona finishes her final immunotherapy session on Tuesday, July 1, when she will ring the end-of-treatment bell – a moment she says will be heard across Pontefract Hospital!

To help Fiona reach her fundraising target, click here.