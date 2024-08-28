Popular South Elmsall pharmacy reopens following 'major' three month renovation
The popular pharmacy reopened earlier this month, on August 15, with the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford cutting the ribbon.
Lo’s Pharmacy officially opened on Barnsley Road in January 2022 and has been a staple within the community during that time.
The family-owned pharmacy group, which is based in Rotherham, closed for the major renovation and refitting of the premises earlier this year and has now finally reopened with several new features.
The improved pharmacy has been modernised with new consultation rooms, that now allow the pharmacy team to provide a wide range of NHS and private services.
It also now includes a barista-run coffee bar to attract visitors to the pharmacy where as well as accessing pharmacy services, customers can sit and enjoy hot and cold drinks and snacks.
Steven Lo, Managing Director of Lo’s Pharmacy said “I am delighted to have completed this ambitious and innovative pharmacy refit in our South Elmsall pharmacy, and we look forward to providing pharmacy services to patients both new and old.
"Our exciting new coffee bar will make the pharmacy an attractive destination for customers”.
Paul Mason, Superintendent Pharmacist of Lo’s Pharmacy said, “Now more than ever, pharmacies are an easily accessible port of call for NHS services with pharmacies able to provide blood pressure checks, flu vaccinations, oral contraception, and Pharmacy First service where patients can access advice and treatment for seven common conditions without the need to see their GP.
"Our newly refurbished pharmacy provides first class facilities to provide these new services”.
