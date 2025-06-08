Prince of Wales charity shops celebrate 30 years in the community
Since opening in 1995, both shops have been an important part of their local communities, raising vital funds to support hospice care and have become popular places for people to donate, volunteer, and shop for bargains.
In the 2023/24 financial year alone, the two shops brought in over £280,000.
This amazing amount helped cover the cost of running the hospice’s 14–bed Incare Unit for six weeks.
On top of that, they also helped the environment by saving 84 tonnes of unwanted items from ending up in landfill.
The Prince of Wales Hospice’s care costs £5.4 million a year to provide, and only 35 per cent of this comes from the NHS.
The rest must be raised through donations, events, and shops like these.
Shopping sustainably is becoming more popular, and charity shops are a great way to reuse and recycle while supporting a good cause.
Many people rely on these shops in their local area for affordable items and for the chance to give something back.
Kevin Hogarth, Retail Operations Manager, said: “Our Castleford and Knottingley shops have been at the heart of their communities for 30 years.
"We’re so grateful to everyone who has donated, shopped, or volunteered over the years. These shops are more than just places to find a bargain – they’re full of community spirit and kindness.”
To celebrate, both shops will be holding special events and offers.
Everyone is welcome along, share their memories, and join the celebrations.
