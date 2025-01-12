Prince of Wales Hospice 2025: Here are all the events taking place this year from Dragon Boat Race, 10k run and sunset stroll
There are lots of exciting new events you can get involved with while raising money to support their vital work.
Each year, the hospice hosts a range of events to bring the community together and raise much needed funds for patient care.
This year more new events have been added to the calendar.
The events start in May with:
Pontefract 10k – Sunday, May 18
Corporate Golf Day – Friday, June 6
Rotary Dragon Boat Race – Saturday, July 12
Cyclothon – Sunday, July 20
Family Fun Day – Sunday, July 20
NEW! Abseil – Saturday, August 16
NEW! Sunset Stroll – Saturday, September 27
NEW! Corporate Dinner – Friday, October 10
Light up a Life – December 2025
Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “We have listened to supporter’s feedback and have introduced some new events this year.
"We have also decided to bring back our in-memory walk which we’re really excited for.
"So if you want a challenge or looking for an afternoon of family fun, check out our events calendar and save the dates!”
For more information or to register for an event please visit www.pwh.org.uk/events.
The Prince of Wales Hospice has been providing care to people with a life-limiting illness since 1989. Its services are available to any adult from the Five Towns area of the Wakefield District.
