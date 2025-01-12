Prince of Wales Hospice 2025: Here are all the events taking place this year from Dragon Boat Race, 10k run and sunset stroll

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract has launched their events calendar for 2025.

There are lots of exciting new events you can get involved with while raising money to support their vital work.

Each year, the hospice hosts a range of events to bring the community together and raise much needed funds for patient care.

This year more new events have been added to the calendar.

A new event for 2025 is a fundraising abseil taking place on Saturday, August 16.

The events start in May with:

 Pontefract 10k – Sunday, May 18

 Corporate Golf Day – Friday, June 6

 Rotary Dragon Boat Race – Saturday, July 12

 Cyclothon – Sunday, July 20

 Family Fun Day – Sunday, July 20

 NEW! Abseil – Saturday, August 16

 NEW! Sunset Stroll – Saturday, September 27

 NEW! Corporate Dinner – Friday, October 10

 Light up a Life – December 2025

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “We have listened to supporter’s feedback and have introduced some new events this year.

"We have also decided to bring back our in-memory walk which we’re really excited for.

"So if you want a challenge or looking for an afternoon of family fun, check out our events calendar and save the dates!”

For more information or to register for an event please visit www.pwh.org.uk/events.

The Prince of Wales Hospice has been providing care to people with a life-limiting illness since 1989. Its services are available to any adult from the Five Towns area of the Wakefield District.