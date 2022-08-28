Proud patient battles breast cancer and raises money for local hospitals

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanne Cave, 39, from Wakefield, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018 and has been undergoing treatment since at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Joanne found Chemotherapy her hardest challenge both physically and emotionally and once she felt well enough, she decided that she would like to give back to the NHS and those who cared for her and set her mind on completing a 10k steps a day fundraiser for 30 days in total.

Joanne raised £6,180 to be spent on the chemotherapy units at Dewsbury and Pontefract hospitals.

“As with anyone, my cancer journey has been and is hard,” she said.

"Three operations, six lots of chemotherapy and radiotherapy took its toll, mentally as well as physically, but, as unlucky as I felt, I felt lucky to have a team of angels caring for me.

“Chemotherapy was the hardest part of my ongoing cancer journey. The losing of my hair, strength and how poorly I felt. I also had a severe allergic reaction to the chemotherapy drug which put me into anaphylactic shock.

"With the nurse’s knowledge and quick thinking, the nurses saved my life. I just knew I had to raise money to help other people in their chemotherapy journey, to make things that little bit easier when their worlds have been turned upside down.

"When I started my challenge, I hoped to raise £2,000 - £1,000 for each unit - but thanks to people’s generosity, this target almost trebled so I want to say thank you to everyone who contributed, it will really make a difference.”

To date, with Jo’s donation, the charity has been able to purchase both personal and medical items including portable DVD players, disposable headphones and drinks fridges as well as condition related items such dressing trollies, sepsis trollies and an air warming system.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and MY Hospitals Charity said: