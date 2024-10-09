Public consultation over closure of Pontefract birthing centre set to begin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A consultation is set to be held over the future of Pontefract’s Friarwood Birthing Centre.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre temporarily closed in 2019 and remains out of action.

Earlier this year it was anticipated a fresh consultation would be held and Wakefield Council’s adult services, health and communities overview and scrutiny committee has been asked to approve a plan at its meeting next Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consultation prepared by Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership (WDHCP) said: “A proposal was presented to conduct a formal consultation into the proposal to permanently cease providing the facility to birth at Pontefract and to continue to offer a comprehensive range of ante-natal and post-natal care at Pontefract Hospital and in the community.

Pontefract Hosptial

"Subject to individual clinical assessment, this would give women across the Wakefield district the choice of birthing at home, in an alongside midwife led unit at Pinderfields, in the labour ward at Pinderfields, or in the freestanding midwife led unit at Dewsbury and District Hospital.”

Mid Yorkshire NHS Teaching Trust said it wanted to understand the views of the people who have used, are currently using or may use maternity services in the future, family members/carers of those who have given birth or are planning to give birth, groups representing, supporting, or advocating for pregnant people, key partners and stakeholders who have an interest in maternity services, in relation to the plan not to reinstate in-labour care at Pontefract Hospital.

It will begin in November and will be available online and in print form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation plan said the findings would be used alongside “any existing intelligence” to inform the decision making process.

It said: “The consultation and equality report will provide an overview of the consultation process and the feedback will be received and considered by the project group, Mid Yorkshire Teaching Trust Board and the Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership.”

Currently, maternity provision is prioritised at Pinderfields Hospital, with full antenatal and postnatal care services remaining at Pontefract.

WDHCP agreed to the permanent closure of the unit on January 9 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But days later, the council’s NHS scrutiny committee referred the decision back to WDHCP, calling for a fresh consultation with the public.

Councillors were critical of the decision, accusing local NHS decision makers of “deliberately running down” the service to justify its closure.