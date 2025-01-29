Race for Life Wakefield: Everything you need to know as the race returns for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being invited to start the new year by signing up to Wakefield’s Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life 2025.

The charity’s much-loved events are returning to the city and anyone who signs up this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RACE25NY.

The Race for Life events all take place at Thornes Park on Saturday, June 14 and are open to people of all ages and abilities.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events that all start Saturday morning.

In the afternoon, is the very popular Pretty Muddy event, which is a mud-splattered obstacle course with two seperate races for both adults and kids.

All participants are encouraged to reach a minimum fundraising target of £50.

Since it launched in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life events - raising over £970 million towards life-saving cancer research.

To sign up for any event, visit: https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/wakefield