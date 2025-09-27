Remote monitoring introduced for urological cancer patients in Wakefield

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has set up a remote monitoring service for urological cancer patients.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has set up a remote monitoring service for urological cancer patients - freeing up thousands of appointments.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service was established because urological cancer patients were coming into Pinderfields Hospital for unnecessary follow up appointments, causing them inconvenience and disruption, and taking up appointment slots that could be used for patient care.

Using a new system the Trust’s team can now monitor a patient’s diagnostic tests, including blood tests and MRI tests, without them attending hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the results are received, they decide if they are acceptable, if the patient can continue monitoring, or if not, what the next action is. This is then communicated to the patient.

So far 2,274 patients have moved from traditional, hospital-based prostate cancer follow-up to the remote monitoring pathway – freeing up approximately 7,470 appointment slots.

This means that the majority of follow-ups for all urological cancers are now conducted remotely.

Howard Speight, 77, from Wakefield, said: “Being on remote monitoring was scary when first told. It felt as though I had support taken away. What I have found is that I am able to live my life as I want now and not around appointments. I used to be anxious when these came around, but not anymore as they are not there.

“There is more support now, as I know I can ring the team when needed and get the answers quickly or be seen if needed. I’m not as worried as I was. It’s changed the way I think of my follow up.”