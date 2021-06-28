Retired Castleford postman and stroke survivor Keith completes half-marathon - using a rolling walking frame

Keith Moorby, 74, with wife Joyce, ready to set off on a half-marathon walk to raise money for the Stroke Association.

It took Keith Moorby four hours, 41 minutes and six seconds to complete the challenge - stopping off every few miles to eat a banana and drink water.

Prior to the stroke, 74-year-old Mr Moorby, of Middle Oxford Street, underwent six brain tumour operations and was told in 1990 he had only six months to live. He is raising money for the Stroke Association.

He said: “I read that the charity might be facing a difficult time because of the pandemic.

Friends and supporters applaud Keith..

“So it seemed a no-brainer - I had to try and do something.

“The people who work for the Stroke Association are unsung heroes.

“I had probably the worst kind, a haemorrhagic stroke (a bleed on the brain), which kills one in three people.

“Everything that you took for granted is gone in an instant.

“It affects not doing only you but your close family.

“The Stroke Association help pick up the pieces and it could be for life.

“We don’t want to lose them. I wanted to and needed to do something.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to those who have sponsored and supported me.

“In particular Lisa Charles, Bon Smith, my wife Joyce, son Trevor, and my daughter-in-law Diane who walked about eight miles with me.

“I feel so privileged and proud to have known everybody that’s been involved.

“Also, thanks to all the local businesses who have donated very generous prizes for the raffle (34 so far) which will be drawn on Monday June 28 at 3pm at the Albion Street Working Men’s Club”.