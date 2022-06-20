Rise in visits to A&E at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust

NHS England figures show 23,709 patients visited A&E at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust in May.
That was a rise of 7% on the 22,252 visits recorded during April, and 1% more than the 23,540 patients seen in May 2021.
The figures show attendances were well above the levels seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic – in May 2020, there were 14,556 visits to A&E at sites run by Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 21% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 8% compared to April, and 5% more than the 2.1 million seen during May 2021.
At Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust:
In May:
There were 184 booked appointments, up from 157 in April
1,439 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients
Of those, four were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in March:
The median time to treatment was 69 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
Around 6% of patients left before being treated.