Rob Burrow Centre for MND: Garden works begins ahead of countdown to opening

Work to create wellbeing gardens for patients, families and staff at The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) has started as the countdown to the opening of the new building begins.

The landscaped gardens will extend the centre’s therapeutic focus, creating calm, welcoming spaces that offer moments of connection and reflection.

They will incorporate mature trees already on site, alongside new planting zones designed for interaction, activity, and quiet contemplation.

The Hands of Hope, handprints of the Burrow family, including Rob’s three children, patients and clinical staff, will be featured in the gardens.

An artist’s impression of the gardens planned for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND

There will also be areas for sessions using walking aids and wheelchairs and other monitoring, a first for the MND service in Leeds.

Also featured will be a ‘Tree of Hope’ sapling, grown from the seed of the Sycamore Gap tree, which is being donated by the National Trust.

Leeds based landscape architects, re-form, have designed the gardens surrounding the new centre, intended as an essential part of the building’s identity and a key feature in shaping how visitors feel as they arrive and spend time at the centre.

Craige Richardson, Director for Estates and Facilities, Leeds Teaching Hospitals, said: “We’re really excited to mark the beginning of the planting works. With more than 5,000 plants, and a limited time in which to plant, this will be a busy time as we countdown to the centre opening to patients this autumn.”

The majority of funding for the garden came from donations made immediately after Rob Burrow died in June last year.

Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity, said: “The priority of our fundraising appeal was to raise money to build the centre. Since we achieved the target in December 2024, the public have continued to support the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

"This has enabled us to focus on funding different aspects that will make a difference to people living with MND, including research and this wonderful garden.”

The design includes a warm and welcoming northern façade which works with the existing treescape alongside new woodland style planting, a therapeutic garden space, sociable spaces and places for children to play, providing an environment for all those affected by MND.

