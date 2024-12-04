Ryhill pub locals come together for Movember to raise cash for men's charities

A group of local lads from a Wakefield pub have raised more than £2,000 for charity by taking part in Movember.

Dylan Crump was joined by a group of moustache-growing fellow drinkers at The Libb in Ryhill throughout November to raise cash for men’s mental health, prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide prevention charities.

Dylan said: “There’s also a young lad, Tom Hemmings, who is only 10 years old and has eye cancer.

"Although it’s been confirmed that the cancer has now grown, he’s been feeling a bit down of late, so we all decided to collect money from around the village and get him a signed Barnsley FC kit and goal keeping gloves.

"The whole point of our event, sponsored by 24-& Concrete, was to raise awareness of mental health – no matter what age you are – and to be there for our local, tight-knit community.”

The community gathered at the pub on Saturday for a day of live music, bouncy castle and hog roast, along with a competition for the best and worst moustache.

"We raised a massive £2,435. It was such an amazing day and night and was unbelievably busy.

"We presented Tom with his new kit on the night and he was over the moon.

"He’s such a brave young lad and it brought a tear to everyone’s eye.

"All the lads in the community came together to make the evening a brilliant do!

"Men’s mental health is something so important to our community and we want to take action and let people know that there is a person to talk to.”