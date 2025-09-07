A West Yorkshire woman is seeking legal action after being struck down with salmonella during a holiday from hell at a hotel where another tourist died from the illness.

Michaela Smith fell poorly eight days into her two-week all-inclusive holiday costing nearly £2,000 at the Occidental Jandia Playa in Fuerteventura.

The 50-year-old said raw chicken and pork was being served up from the "chaotic" buffet at the four star hotel in the Canary Islands in October last year.

Medical tests at her GP once she returned home confirmed she had contracted salmonella on what was supposed to be a luxurious sunshine break.

Two days after Michaela’s symptoms started, another holidaymaker Leslie Green, 70, also fell ill with salmonella at the same hotel and died in hospital.

An inquest found the tragic grandfather died from food poisoning contracted as a result of eating partially cooked chicken at the resort.

Print finisher Michaela, of Castleford, has now asked lawyers to investigate her case too after her holiday was "ruined".

Micheala and husband Paul, 52, arrived at the resort on September 29 last year, having previously stayed there in 2022 and 2024.

Michaela awoke on October 7 with stomach cramps and diarrhoea. She also suffered lethargy, severe headaches and a fever.

Four days into her illness she visited a pharmacy and was given probiotics, electrolytes and rehydration salts - but says she is still feeling the affects now.

She said: “I woke up with stomach pains so intense they forced me out of bed and straight to the toilet.

"I had a fever, chills, a severe headache and couldn’t even eat bland food without being in agony.

"I was so weak that I was wiped out for the rest of the holiday.

“We’d previously visited the resort and had really enjoyed it, so we were looking forward to returning.

"However, even though it was only a few months since our previous stay, it was completely different.

"To us it felt like the hotel was a lot more crowded and not as clean.

“Before I fell ill, I’d had concerns about the chicken. It looked fine on the outside, but when I cut into the thicker part it was raw.

"One night I was served a piece of pork that was clearly raw, so I refused to eat anything that night.

“It felt like the buffet was chaotic, food was cold, and there weren’t enough utensils. Even the pool was filthy, with a greasy oil slick floating on top.

“I tried to be cautious and look at everything I ate but I still fell ill.

"Even coming up to a year on since our holiday, I’m still not right. I’ve got ongoing symptoms and I’m a lot more cautious about what I eat and where.

“I’m annoyed that our holiday was ruined because of my illness. However, in some ways I’m lucky.

"To hear others who stayed at the resort also fell ill and someone even died is dreadful.

“My thoughts go out to them, and I hope they also get the answers they deserve.”

Irwin Mitchell is also representing Leslie’s widow, Julie Green, of of Bolton, Lancs., who spent a week in hospital after she also contracted the bacterial infection.

Lawyers have also been instructed by two further British holidaymakers who also fell ill during their stay at the resort in October 2024.

Jennifer Hodgson, the international serious injury lawyer representing the holidaymakers, said: “Michaela’s confirmed diagnosis of salmonella, which continues to affect her, is deeply concerning.

"What’s even more worrying is that she fell ill around the same time as Leslie and other holidaymakers who stayed at this resort.

“Typically, salmonella symptoms appear anywhere from between eight to 72 hours after exposure and can include diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, fever and fatigue.

"While for many, symptoms may pass in a few days, salmonella can lead to long-terms health complications and even death.

“Understandably, those we represent have a number of questions and concerns about their illness and whether they form part of an emerging pattern.

“Nothing will make up for what they’ve been through, but we’re determined to provide our clients with the answers they deserve."

A spokesperson for the Barcelo Hotel Group, which runs the Occidental Jandia Playa, said: "The Barceló Hotel Group deeply regrets the death of a guest at our Fuerteventura hotel in November 2024.

"On behalf of the entire group, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones and reiterate our firm commitment to the safety and well-being of our customers.

"The Barceló Hotel Group has a strict food hygiene and safety protocol that includes rigorous internal controls and periodic external audits performed by an independent company renowned in food safety.

"This control system guarantees compliance with applicable regulations and our company's stringent quality standards.

"We also hold certificates from the aforementioned external audit company confirming that no salmonella has been detected at the hotel in the last twelve months.

"These audits and controls reflect our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of guests."