WY-FI+ (West Yorkshire: Finding Independence) will provide help for people experiencing multiple problems which affect their wellbeing – including homelessness, mental ill health and domestic abuse.

Adults with multiple needs can be referred to WY-FI+ by any local organisation in Wakefield – from NHS Trusts to the probation service, housing providers, charities and community organisations.

Those who meet the WY-FI+ criteria of at least three multiple needs will be allocated a Navigator, whose role is to help them rebuild links with support services such as healthcare and housing.

West Yorkshire: Finding Independence provides help and support for people experiencing multiple problems which affect their wellbeing.

Jacqui Black, Clinical Lead for the WY-FI+ service, said: “Many people with multiple needs become trapped in difficult situations. They might have money worries, be facing eviction and struggling with drug or alcohol issues at the same time – and as those problems mount up, the harder it becomes for someone to find the right support.

"WY-FI+ helps to direct people towards support services and give them confidence to make changes.”

The service is ran by Spectrum Community Health CIC and funded as part of the NHS Core20PLUS5 approach.

Wakefield councillor Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, added: “WY-FI+ is not just about recognising vulnerability; it’s about rebuilding support networks for people who might otherwise slip through the cracks, and working together so that we can empower them to make positive choices. I