South Elmsall slimmers thank local weight loss group following dieting support
David Page, who has lost nine stone, says he has become a local celebrity following his weight loss achievement, thanks to the group.
He said: “There is a misconception that Slimming World isn't for men but men have great success on the plan. I enjoy all the meals I did previous with generous portion sizes but have learnt healthy ways to cook it!”
Another success story is Elaine Higginbotham, who has lost six stone since joining the group.
Despite being at her target for years, Elaine still attends the Slimming World group each week – offering support and advice.
Both Elaine and David attend the Slimming World Groups in South Elmsall, ran by Craig Binns, who himself has lost almost eight stone.
The groups runs every Tuesdays 9am, 10:30am and 5:30pm at St Marys Church Hall.
Those interested in joining can simply turn up or call 07841459415.
