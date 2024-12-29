Spreading the joy of Move It or Lose It exercise classes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All our keep fit exercises can be done seated or standing, depending on your ability – perfect for seniors.
According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, regular physical activity can significantly benefit adults 65 and older. Immediate benefits include improved mental health, while long-term exercise can help prevent chronic diseases, including Alzheimer's.
The mission of Move it or Lose it is to empower everyone to stay physically, cognitively, and socially active, enabling them to enjoy later life and maintain their health and independence for longer.
Move it or Lose it does this by fostering a community where health, vitality, and connection thrive. We believe that staying active and engaged is the key to a vibrant and enriching life, regardless of age or health condition.
Classes are currently being held in Eastmoor, Crofton, Walton, Leeds, and throughout the UK. For more information, visit https://www.moveitorloseit.co.uk/exercise-classes-for-seniors-near-me/