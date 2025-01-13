Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’re struggling to keep up with your new year fitness goals already, then why not leap into action for Wakefield Hospice and take on the 50 Miles in February Challenge

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running throughout the month of February, whether completing the challenge on your own, with friends and family or with a four-legged companion, the 50 Miles Facebook Challenge is a great way to support Wakefield Hospice whilst getting out and getting active this February.

Charlotte Barker, Individual Giving Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to be running our 50 Miles in February challenge again in 2025!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Getting outside, whether walking or running, is not just great for your physical health but is great for your mental health too.

The admin team at Wakefield Hospice are ready to take on the February challenge.

“Taking on the challenge of completing 50 miles throughout the month – however you choose to do so – will not just present personal benefits, but the money you raise will also help to fund vital care services provided by Wakefield Hospice for local patients and their families.”

Participants can choose to complete their miles split evenly across the 28 days of February, or by completing different distances across the month as they wish.

Charlotte said: “We have already seen a number of sign ups since launching the event earlier this month, and last year our online community for the event (hosted via our “50 miles in February Facebook Group”) provided great support in motivating one and other to complete the challenge.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All we ask is for each participant to set a sponsorship target of £150, helping to fund vital hospice services this year.”

All participants who sign up to take on the challenge will also be given a commemorative ’50 Miles in February’ woolly hat which they may wish to complete their miles in.

To find out more or to access the Facebook Group and to register, visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/50miles.

Supporters are also more than welcome to register to take part in the event if they are not on Facebook, for more information visit the page above.

If you would like to support the hospice in others ways, visit their website here.