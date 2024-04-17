Tesco shoppers in Wakefield called to help raise vital funds for food allergy charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the fifth year running, Tesco has announced that they are working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, a UK food allergy charity, to help raise awareness and support clinical research into food allergies.

From April 22 until April 28, the supermarket will contribute 10p from every own brand Free From product bought in stores and online, as well as providing customers with the opportunity to round up their shopping at self-service tills throughout the week.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Wakefield about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds that were not listed on the packaging.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fifth year running. Allergen awareness is so important, and money raised in previous years has helped to fund clinical research exploring the management of food allergies.”

Natasha’s Foundation aims to raise awareness and vital funds for critical food allergy research.