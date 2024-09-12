Best GP surgeries Yorkshire: The 21 leading doctors' surgeries with top patient satisfaction scores

Published 12th Sep 2024, 12:24 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 11:13 BST

These surgeries are leading the way for patient satisfaction ⭐

It’s a challenging time of year for the healthcare system. Flu cases in hospital have already hit last year’s peak, norovirus cases are rife and the NHS has warned about a “quad-demic” of illnesses over the festive season.

Despite the pressures, it appears that the vast majority of us are already happy with how our local doctors’ practice operates, according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP. It reveals the best and worst surgeries in Yorkshire and The Humber, and beyond.

Across the country, the majority of patients described the overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). Not everyone is as happy with their local practice though — 9.4% said their overall experience was “fairly poor” and 9.5% described it as “very poor”. The survey was carried out between January 2 and March 25. 

Here we reveal the GP practices in Yorkshire and The Humber which were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients that said their surgeries were “very good”.

There were 219 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Mitchell GP Practice in North Ferriby, East Riding of Yorkshire. The response rate was 56%, with 122 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 96% said it was very good and 2% said it was fairly good.

1. Dr Mitchell GP Practice, North Ferriby

There were 215 survey forms sent out to patients at Terrington Surgery. The response rate was 47%, with 102 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 91% said it was very good and 5% said it was fairly good.

2. Terrington Surgery, York

There were 391 survey forms sent out to patients at Reeth Medical Centre. The response rate was 62%, with 241 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 90% said it was very good and 5% said it was fairly good.

3. Reeth Medical Centre, Richmond

There were 225 survey forms sent out to patients at Doctor's Lane Surgery in Aldbrough St John, North Yorkshire. The response rate was 52%, with 116 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 89% said it was very good and 9% said it was fairly good.

4. Doctor's Lane Surgery, Aldbrough St John

