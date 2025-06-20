The best rated hospitals and treatment centres in Yorkshire ranked good or outstanding by inspectors

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann

Health writer

Published 20th Jun 2025, 09:50 BST

The Care Quality Commission have assessed hospitals and treatment centres across Yorkshire, with 22 scoring highly.

The regulation body is in charge of inspecting all health and social care services in England. This includes health facilities such as hospitals, dentists, ambulances, and care homes, helping provide patients with the information they need so they can make choices about their care.

In Yorkshire, three hospitals have received an outstanding rating, with 19 hospitals being rated Good.

Outstanding is the top rating a hospital can achieve, it means that the service is performing exceptionally well. Good means that the service is performing well and meeting expectations.

Inspectors judge each health and social care service based on the five CQC standards which are: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-Led, with four ratings available - Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

These ratings must be displayed by law where patients can easily see them, such as in the main entrance of a hospital or a GP waiting room.

A total of 42 hospitals and treatment centres across Yorkshire are on the CQC list. Whilst 16 did not receive a rating, 22 have scored highly. Here is every hospital in Yorkshire rated good or outstanding by inspectors.

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in four out of the five categories - caring, responsive, effective and well-lead.

1. Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in four out of the five categories - caring, responsive, effective and well-lead.

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in five out of the six categories - safe, caring, responsive, well-lead and use of resources.

2. Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in five out of the six categories - safe, caring, responsive, well-lead and use of resources.

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in four out of the six categories - effective, caring, responsive and well-lead.

3. Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good in four out of the six categories - effective, caring, responsive and well-lead.

Clifton Park Hospital Ramsay has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good all five categories - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-lead. They were also ranked good for specific specialist services including - diagnostic and screening services, outpatients and surgery.

4. Clifton Park Hospital Ramsay

Clifton Park Hospital Ramsay has been rated good by the Care Quality Commission. They scored good all five categories - safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-lead. They were also ranked good for specific specialist services including - diagnostic and screening services, outpatients and surgery.

