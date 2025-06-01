The countdown is on to join Race for Life in Wakefield for 2025

The countdown is on to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Wakefield with just two weeks to go until the big day.

The countdown is on to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Wakefield with just two weeks to go until the big day.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries are open to all ages and abilities for the much-loved events which return to the city’s Thornes Park on Saturday, June 14.

People can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k and there is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy, a 5k mud-splattered obstacle course, and there’s a Pretty Muddy Kids option for children aged six to 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All obstacles on the Pretty Muddy course are designed with fun in mind and participants are free to skip past any which they don’t want to do.

Obstacles include a scramble net, tunnels to crawl through, a mud pit, a climbing frame, space hoppers and a giant inflatable slide into a mud pit as a finale.

Anyone who signs up between now and Monday, June 2 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code SUMMER30.

Annabel Underwood, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wakefield, said: "We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in!”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org