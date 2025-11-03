Reception teams can play a big role in our experience at our GP practice, from booking appointments to inquiring about test results.

The latest GP Patient Survey , produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, sheds light on patients’ experiences of GP reception teams across West Yorkshire.

More than 700,000 patients in England completed the 2025 survey, which was carried out between January and March this year, and gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

The survey uncovered patients’ experiences with the reception and administrative team at their GP practice. Across the country, the majority of patients described their GP reception team as ‘very helpful’ (42%) or ‘fairly helpful’ (41%).

Here we reveal the surgeries in West Yorkshire where reception teams have been voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said the reception and administrative team at their GP practice is ‘very helpful’.

1 . Longroyde Surgery - Rastrick, Brighouse There were 306 survey forms sent out to patients at Longroyde Surgery in Rastrick, Brighouse, and the response rate was 33%. 83% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 12% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps

2 . Rastrick Health Centre - Brighouse There were 340 survey forms sent out to patients at Rastrick Health Centre in Brighouse, and the response rate was 39%. 76% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 22% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps

3 . Elmwood Family Doctors - Thongsbridge There were 296 survey forms sent out to patients at Elmwood Family Doctors in Thongsbridge, and the response rate was 36%. 72% of patients said the reception team was 'very helpful', while 24% said they found the team 'fairly helpful'. | Google Maps