The NHS services that will be open in Wakefield over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend

You should only call 999 or go to an Emergency Department if you have a life- threatening illness or injury.

For less serious conditions, there are a range of options available to you.

GP practices will be closed over the bank holiday, but support for urgent same day health requirements will still be accessible through the GP Care Wakefield service, which will be operating between 9am and 3pm.

As Wakefield gets ready to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee, the local NHS is reminding residents to prepare by ordering repeat prescriptions in plenty of time and choosing the right service for their health needs.

Just ring your usual practice number and you will be redirected to a trained clinician who can assess your issue and arrange a telephone consultation or appointment locally, if needed.

If you need health advice quickly, but it's not an emergency, you can speak to a pharmacist.

They are the highly trained health professional on the high street and offer a range of services.

Some community pharmacies will be open over the bank holiday weekend: www.togetherwe-can.com/find-a-pharmacy.

For urgent, non-life-threatening illnesses or injuries, King Street Walk In Centre in Wakefield will be open between 10am and 10pm.

Call the service on 01924 882350 to speak to a clinician. Alternatively, Pontefract Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) will also be available. To book an appointment, call NHS111.

If you’re feeling unwell and are unsure of where to turn, think 111.

NHS 111 can help if you have an urgent medical problem and you’re not sure what to do.

To get help from NHS 111, you can go to 111.nhs.uk (for people aged 5 and over only) or call 111. NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It isn’t appropriate to attend any healthcare setting if you think you may have coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms; you should stay at home if you have symptoms and use the NHS111 online coronavirus service if you feel you need support.

NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) Clinical Chair, Dr Adam Sheppard, said: “As we all get ready to celebrate this jubilee bank holiday, remember to order your repeat prescriptions in plenty of time and make sure you have some essentials at hand in your medicine cabinet to help treat common conditions.