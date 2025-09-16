The Prince of Wales Hospice has launched its annual Light up a Life appeal, inviting the community to come together in remembrance and support of local hospice care.

This year, the appeal is especially poignant, with the heartfelt support of the family and friends of Donna Press - a beloved wife, mum, sister, and grandma who spent her life caring for others.

Donna worked in cancer care for 21 years, supporting patients and families through some of their most difficult moments.

Her compassion and warmth left a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Donna Press with husband Mark.

“She never stopped smiling and lived every single moment,” said her husband, Mark.

Three years ago, Donna was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. When her condition worsened, she was admitted to the hospice, where she spent precious time with her loved ones, enjoying the sunshine in the garden, creating memory boxes with her grandchildren, and celebrating her son’s birthday.

Donna died peacefully at home on June 18, surrounded by her family.

Mark said: “Light up a Life is our way of remembering Donna. Donating helps other families find the same comfort we did.”

The appeal offers a meaningful way to remember someone special while helping the hospice continue its vital work.

Every donation helps provide expert care and emotional support to patients and families across the community, regardless of diagnosis or circumstance.

Lydia Puntas Salas, Individual Giving Fundraiser at the Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful to the Press family for sharing their story.

"Their support reminds us why Light up a Life matters, not just for those we’ve lost, but for those still in need of care. People can dedicate a light in memory of anyone, not just those who died at the Hospice.”

To make a dedication, visit www.pwh.org.uk/light, call 01977 781477, or visit the Hospice or one of its shops.

Dedications will appear in the online Book of Light and be printed for the remembrance services. The Hospice warmly invites everyone to Remembrance events — special gatherings where people can come together to honour and remember loved ones.

Remembrance events:

Pontefract Racecourse – Saturday, December 6 at 3pm

All Saints Church, Featherstone – Monday, December 8 at 7.30pm

Holy Cross Church, Airedale – Wednesday, December 10 at 7pm