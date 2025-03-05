'The scar is big, but I wear it with pride knowing what I did': Inspirational Courtney donates liver to save baby boy's life

“I’d like to think that if I was in need, a stranger would help me”

That’s what Courtney Evans says after donating part of her liver to save the life of a baby boy – and the selfless, heroic deed has gained her a nomination in the Yorkshire Choice Awards for Inspirational Individual Of The Year.

Courtney, 25, who grew up in Pontefract, underwent the operation in October and hopes her story will encourage others to sign up for the donor register and help save lives.

Courtney, who is also a regular blood donor and is on the plasma and bone marrow donor list, came across an appeal for live liver donors.

She said: “I initially saw an appeal for another baby who needed a transplant, but another donor was selected.

"I was then contacted to see if I would be willing to donate to another baby in need.

"My way of thinking about it is if I can give something and it not affect me or my way of life, then i’m more than happy to.”

Courtney’s surgery took place on October 8 at St James’ Hospital in Leeds, where she donated her left lateral lobe of her liver to help the poorly anonymous baby boy survive.

Courtney is so thankful for the support of her family and friends, especially partner George Hulme.

A living donor liver transplant involves removing a section of liver from the donor and transplanting it into the recipient.

According to the NHS, because the liver can regenerate itself, both the transplanted section and the remaining section of the donor's organ are able to regrow into a normal-sized liver.

Courtney, who now lives in Royston with partner, George Hulme, has since written a letter, via the liver team, to the baby’s family and hopes, when they are ready, she will hear back from them.

"The surgery is extreme and recovery is going to be long and, at times, draining,” Courtney said.

"But the feeling of helping a life is so overwhelming.

“It meant I had to pause in my lifestyle and had a take a five month break, but I’ve been surrounded by so many supportive family members and friends, but most importantly, my partner George.

“The live liver team at St James’ have been absolutely fantastic with the whole process up to the operation, but also during my hospital stay.

"They are there for you whenever you need them, day or night, which has been a blessing.”

Courtney even went on to give blood just weeks after her operation.

"I first gave blood when I was 18. If I can give it, I will.”

And it was her work in CT radiology for the Mid Yorkshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, that helped.

"We see patients who need a transplant and people who have had one, the difference in their lives is massive.

“They were able to tell me what to expect, which was really helpful.

"My dad is diabetic and I always say that if there was a way to cure diabetes then I’d want someone to help take that away for my dad.

"So, if I can take away the torture and pain of a family who have a poorly child, then there’s no question.

"You can’t donate more than once and I was asked if I go on to have children and they needed a transplant then I wouldn’t be able to help.

"But there’s always a chance family members aren’t a match. That’s why people need to come forward and donate.

"If I can be that stranger who helps someone else, I would want a stranger to come forward and help me.”

Courtney was off work for three months following her surgery and has been working hard to get fit – and hopes to join her teammates at Wakefield Trinity as they take on Featherstone in a friendly match this weekend.

"I’ve been working with the Trinity physio on my core as I could barely lift a kettle afterwards.

"It’s mind versus body with me – my mind was telling me I needed to get up and on with things, but my body, not so much."

And her nomination for a Yorkshire Choice Award was a big shock.

"I’m so honoured. I don’t know who nominated me, I just got an email saying I had been put forward.

"It’s so overwhelming and really not expected.

"Every vote would be muchly appreciated and would be an amazing achievement to win this award!”

Now back working full-time, Courtney is back to her normal active self.

"I’ve been a bit knocked, but pretty much back to normal now.

"The scar is big but I wear it with pride knowing what I did.”

*Voting for the Yorkshire Choice Awards closes this Friday, March 7. To cast your vote, visit www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere