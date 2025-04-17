The Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk returns for 2025 with extra pub added to route!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Hospice’s ever-popular Pub Walk event is back for 2025, with TEN venues spread across five miles, all raising funds for one great cause.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on Saturday, July 19, the Wakefield Hospice Pub walk sets off from the centre of Horbury before heading down Horbury Junction, onto the Calder & Hebble Navigation towards Horbury Bridge, and finally looping back to Horbury town centre.

The 10 pubs taking part in this year’s event in order on the route are as follows: The Calder Vale Hotel (Horbury Junction), The Navigation Inn (Calder Grove), The Bingley and The Horse & Jockey (Horbury Bridge) and Old Halfway House, Kings Arms, The Cherry Tree, Boons of Horbury, Cricketers Beerhouse and Shepherd’s Arms (Horbury).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice: “We are delighted to be bringing the Pub Walk back for 2025, everyone’s favourite summer social fundraising event!

Taking place on Saturday 19 th July, the Wakefield Hospice Pub walk sets off from the centre of Horbury before heading down Horbury Junction, onto the Calder & Hebble Navigation towards Horbury Bridge, and finally looping back to Horbury town centre.

“Over the last two years we have really seen the event grow in popularity, and we fully expect 2025 to be our biggest and best Pub Walk yet – with ten great pubs to visit, a beautiful walk to take part in and various live music performances, fundraising activities and entertainment on offer throughout the day, it’s one event not to miss!

“We would like to say a big thank you to all of our venues who are supporting this year’s event, to all those who have already signed up, and to our generous Event Sponsors Farnell for their kind and continued support.”

Registration for the event is £20 per person, with a free event t-shirt included for every entrant. Those taking part are also encouraged to raise sponsorship for the event to help raise extra funds, helping to fund hospice care for the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex added: “Whether you are taking on the walk with family, friends or work colleagues, the Pub Walk is a great day out for all, and we are extremely grateful to all of our kind supporters who have joined in with the event over the last two years, raising vital sponsorship money to ensure Wakefield Hospice can continue to be here for local patients and families at a time they are needed most.”

To find out more about the Wakefield Hospice Pub Walk or to register please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/pubwalk.