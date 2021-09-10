These are latest Covid figures for the Wakefield district

The period covers August 25 to August 31.

There were nine Covid-related deaths in the most recent week data is available.

That is up from seven in the previous week.

Pinderfield Hospital

The figures show there have been a total of 920 Covid-related deaths in the Wakefield district since 2020;More than 251,000 residents in Wakefield have received at least one dose of a vaccine. This is about 82 per cent of the population.That amounts to 335 per 100,000 population, up from 329.6.

Around 225,000 residents in Wakefield have received two doses of a vaccine. This is a second dose vaccination rate of about 74 per cent.

There were 26 Wakefield Covid patients in a Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust bed.

This was down from 51 the previous week.