Wakefield city centre

Theses are the latest Covid figures for all areas of the Wakefield district

The rate of Covid cases has increased in most areas of the Wakefield district.

By James Carney
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:56 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 8:58 pm

These are the latest figures available. Images by Google

1.

In Castleford West there was a 41 per cent increase in cases with 588.4 cases per 100,000 population recorded. This was a total of 55 cases.

Photo Sales

2.

In Ferry Fryston there was a 55.6 per cent increase in cases with 483.6 cases per 100,000 population recorded. This was a total of 42 cases.

Photo Sales

3.

In Castleford Town there was a 21.3 per cent decrease in cases with 437.8 cases per 100,000 population recorded. This was a total of 37 cases.

Photo Sales

4.

In Airedale there was a 55.2 increase in cases with 564.4 cases per 100,000 population recorded. This was a total of 45 cases.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12