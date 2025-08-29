The chickenpox vaccine will be available on the NHS for the first time 🐔

Children will be offered a chickenpox vaccine on the NHS from next year.

The chickenpox vaccination programme will begin in January 2026.

It will protect around half a million children each year.

Eligible children will receive the vaccine during routine GP appointments.

The chickenpox vaccination scheme will begin next year, with GP practices offering those eligible a combined vaccination as part of their routine children’s vaccination programme.

Currently, the chickenpox vaccine is only available privately, costing around £150 for a full course of two doses.

The vaccine rollout aims to prevent children from missing days in nursery and school and parents from having to take time off work to care for them.

What is chickenpox?

Chickenpox is a common viral infection that can easily spread and mostly affects children. It causes a painful, itchy rash, but it usually gets better on its own within one to two weeks; however, it can cause serious complications for some.

What are the symptoms of chickenpox?

Chickenpox happens in three stages, with the main symptom being an itchy, spotty rash that becomes a blister before forming as a scab. Other signs can include a high temperature, aches and pains, generally feeling unwell, and a loss of appetite.

When will children be offered the chickenpox vaccine?

Children will be able to get the chickenpox vaccine from January 2026. GP practices will offer children a combined vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (chickenpox) as part of the routine vaccination schedule.

Why is the chickenpox vaccine being offered to children?

The chickenpox vaccine is being offered to protect children against catching the highly contagious virus. It aims to reduce the number of cases, helping to keep children in school and parents in work.

It also aims to protect children from the serious complications of chickenpox, which can include bacterial infections like strep A, brain and lung inflammation, and even stroke.

Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said: “We’re giving parents the power to protect their children from chickenpox and its serious complications, while keeping them in nursery or the classroom where they belong and preventing parents from scrambling for childcare or having to miss work.

“This vaccine puts children’s health first and gives working families the support they deserve. As part of our Plan for Change, we want to give every child the best possible start in life, and this rollout will help to do exactly that.”

You can find out more about chickenpox and the chickenpox vaccine at NHS.UK.